Without Twitter, Canadians get to choose their prime minister

Without Twitter, Canadians get to choose their prime minister

While Canada’s commentariat has suddenly soured on the prospect of Pierre Poilievre ascending after our next federal election, Elon Musk is confident he already knows the outcome, and that Trudeau is on his way out.

Perhaps he’s reading the tea leaves, or maybe it’s the end result that Musk, Trump and other billionaires would prefer.

Canadians would be wise to reconsider what qualifies as election interference, because the danger might be closer to home than we think.

We might also reconsider the social media that Musk hijacked.

Without Twitter, Canadians get to choose their prime minister.

Maybe it’s time, once and for all, to log off.

How Musk broke Twitter and helped elect Trump

(Location: Tesla European HQ, Amsterdam) pic.twitter.com/eJG3Q8jCSW — Led By Donkeys (@ByDonkeys) November 9, 2024 Without Twitter, Canadians get to choose their prime minister

For more commentary about Montreal politics and culture, please visit Observations from Montreal.

For our latest in news, please visit the News section.