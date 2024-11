What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

Monday, Nov. 4

Cinema Politica presents the Montreal premiere of From Ground Zero

Benefit concert for Palestine and Lebanon at la Sala Rossa

Talisman Theatre presents Still Life at la Chapelle through Nov. 9

Montreal indie rock act CoyKoi launches an album at la Sotterenea

The World’s Smallest Comedy Night at Hurley’s

