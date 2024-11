What to do this weekend in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do this weekend in Montreal.

Friday, Nov. 8

Far From the Norm dance show BLKDOG at Place des Arts through Nov. 9

Witches – Out of the Shadows exhibition at Pointe-à-Calliere

Cinemania screens Noémie Merlant’s The Balconettes

Saturday, Nov. 9

Canadian alt-R&B artist Janette King launches an album at la Sotterenea

Musical theatre production Titanique at Segal Centre through Nov. 24

Festival du Monde Arabe: Immersive Lebanese opera Sainte Marine at SAT

Sunday, Nov. 10

Coup de Coeur Francophone: Safia Nolin plays a Déplogue! show at Quai des Brumes

Toronto post-punk/goth band Traitrs play Foufs

U.S. R&B singer Tinashe brings her Match My Freak tour to MTELUS

