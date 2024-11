What to do this weekend in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do this weekend in Montreal.

Friday, Nov. 1

Vampire Ball Halloween party at le Foufou

Halifax anthemic electro-pop artist Rich Aucoin plays l’Escogriffe

All-Star stand-up weekend at the Comedy Nest continues Nov. 1–2

Saturday, Nov. 2

Rocky Horror Picture Show Montreal Halloween Ball at Théâtre Decarie

Alt-hip hop/soul artist Orion Sun plays Bar le Ritz PDB

DJ/producer ALLEYCVT plays le Studio TD

Sunday, Nov. 3

Free entry to CCA for Into the Island exhibition, running through Nov. 17

Cinémathèque Québécoise screens Andreï Tarkovski’s Andrei Rublev (w/ English subtitles)

DIY electronic/old-school soul/funk act Flamingosis plays Bar le Ritz PDB

