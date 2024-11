Montreal is a city that comes alive during the holiday season, offering visitors and locals alike countless winter activities. Whether you enjoy staying indoors or getting outside into the cold, there is something for everyone on Christmas day in Montreal.

One of the most popular things to do in Montreal on Christmas Day is to get outside and explore the city’s winter landscape. Montreal usually gets a good amount of snow during the winter and the city is typically decorated before Christmas, making Christmas Day a fun day to get out and about and see the decorations and enjoy the snow. You can simply take a walk through town or head to one of the many parks. Additionally, there is usually ice skating on Beaver Lake which is the perfect way to spend a cold snowy Christmas Day in Montreal.

If you prefer to stay indoors over the holidays, playing games solo or with loved ones is the ideal thing to do inside. Not everyone likes to be outside in the cold, and if you are someone who enjoys a cosy fire indoors with a good game to entertain you, you’re not alone. To get started, think about what type of game most suits your style. You can play board games, video games, casino games online, or casual games. Board games are popular for groups who want to stay indoors. Casual games and video games are great for solo gamers looking to relax on Christmas Day before or after the festivities. Similarly, online casino gaming is ideal for gamers who want to unwind inside with the added excitement of possibly winning big while they play. Online casinos offer a plethora of perks and benefits, including big game libraries, bonuses, and promotions. Many players look for sites offering the best payouts as it means more money in a player’s pocket. Beyond looking for the best casino payouts in Canada, casino expert and author Sergio Zammit also shares that players should consider how quickly a site pays winnings out and how compatible it is with a player’s devices. If staying indoors and playing games is your thing, you’re spoilt for choice choosing between board games, casual games, video games, and casino games.

After you’ve played games indoors, you may be ready to get outside and try some winter sports on Christmas day. Montreal is well known for offering a huge range of exciting winter sports for thrill-seekers like skiing and snowboarding. Sports enthusiasts should check out Mount Saint-Bruno and Mount Saint-Sauveur, which are both within about an hour’s drive from Montreal and offer amazing slopes for both skiing and snowboarding on Christmas Day. Sometimes holidays like Christmas mean that skiers and snowboarders may have the hillside all to themselves, so take advantage of getting outside and hitting the slopes on the holiday as you may get more runs in than on other days of the week as most people may be indoors for Christmas.

If there is one thing you should do on Christmas, it’s eat, and luckily, Montreal has an amazing food scene. On Christmas day there may be some local restaurants that are closed so that staff and business owners can enjoy the holiday, but other establishments like hotels, will likely be open. If you are not cooking at home and would like to indulge in a Christmas meal, try the Ritz-Carlton Montreal or Le Mount Stephen Hotel. Both of these establishments usually offer holiday brunches and dinners that guests rave about. Keep an eye out for traditional dishes like tourtiere which is a meat pie and tarte au sucre, which is a sweet sugar pie. If you are dining at home, you can always head out for a walk in the slow to a hotel or restaurant that is open for a sweet treat or hot chocolate to celebrate the holiday. If you’re heading out for a treat or hot cocoa, try to find a cafe with a view so that you can warm up inside and enjoy looking at the winter scene outdoors.

Besides indulging in delicious holiday food and drinks, another must-do in Montreal on Christmas day is checking out the holiday lights. Montreal is a beautiful city and many consider it even more gorgeous when it’s lit up for the holidays. On Christmas, be sure to take the time to visit the Mount Royal lookout. When you’re there, you’ll be able to see amazing views of the city. Try to visit in the early morning or at dusk when everyone has their holiday lights on. You’ll be treated to a cityscape glowing with Christmas cheer. For an extra treat, take a thermos of hot cocoa or tea with you so that you can sit with your friends or family, enjoy a steaming hot beverage, and gaze at the twinkling lights.

Once you’ve seen the lights and are ready to head back indoors, think about putting on a cosy holiday movie. Watching a holiday movie on Christmas Day in Montreal is a fantastic way to spend time with loved ones and enjoy the day or evening. It’s also the perfect thing to do after a long day of being outdoors or spending time with family. Watching a movie can be relaxing, fun, and low-key. Look for Christmas movies like “A Charlie Brown Christmas” or “Love Actually” to set the tone. “The Holiday” is also a fantastic winter-themed movie that is fun to watch on Christmas. Once you have your Christmas movie picked out, think about whipping up some treats to enjoy while you watch. Hot cocoa is the perfect thing to sip on Christmas, but if you want something lighter, a nice peppermint tea is a great alternative. If you have leftover Christmas cookies, grab a plate of them for snacking throughout the show.

If you are in Montreal over the holidays, there are countless things you can do on Christmas day. From heading outdoors for a winter stroll to staying inside and playing games, there is truly something for everyone.