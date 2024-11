The play by acclaimed playwright Chloé Hung is on at Centaur Theatre through Nov. 24.

Three Women of Swatow is a darkly comedic, powerful play about family secrets

Three Women of Swatow is a darkly comedic play by acclaimed playwright Chloé Hung that delves into family secrets, generational trauma and cultural expectations. After a mother accidentally kills her husband, three generations of Chinese-Canadian women must confront their painful histories and unravel their complex relationships. With sharp dialogue and dark humour, the play asks whether these women can break free from the cycles of the past or are fated to repeat them.

Directed by Sophie Gee and featuring Shiong-En Chan, Qianna MacGilchrist and Julie Tamiko Manning, this powerful story is brought to life with raw emotion and wit.

Performances, at Centaur Theatre, will include French surtitles on Nov. 14, 15 and 16.

Three Women of Swatow is on at Centaur Theatre (453 St-Francois-Xavier) through Nov. 24.

For more Montreal arts coverage, please visit the Arts & Life section.