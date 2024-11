The fact that it’s already November is such a mindfuck. Is it just me or did this year go by in an absolute nanosecond? Or am I just smoking away all my capacity for time, space and memory (no thanks to me keeping this column alive, admittedly)?

Whatever the case, I’m going to keep smoking it away — partly for you people out there who keep reading my column, and because I enjoy doing it. Anyway, this month, I’m giving a sativa from Fleurs de Lise a shot, and it’s an absolute doozy — the bag I got rounds up to a whopping 30% THC (29.64%, if we want to be exact). I’ve reviewed this company before (supplied by Origine Nature from Ste-Agathe), and the products I’ve tried from them have been consistently solid. Let’s see if the streak continues with Le Passe Partout.

Fleurs de Lise – Le Passe Partout (Sativa)

At $25.50 per 3.5 grams, this one gives me a lot of bang for its buck. This is very much an uplifting head high, and one you really feel around the eyes.

I enjoy it. It’s pleasant, smells nice and keeps my mood above ground for long periods of time, just as any sativa worth its weight should do. It also doesn’t make my mind race too much. This stuff keeps me pretty focused and in the moment mentally, and is a solid option for afternoon smoking. Even if there was no little hydration pouch to be found, the buds weren’t too dry or brittle, and stayed that way for a while. Truly a miracle!

It’s also very quick to act, a wholly unsurprising factor given the sheer magnitude of its THC content. I know Passe-Partout was a children’s show in Quebec, and it’s probably what gave this product its name. But it also feels so fast-acting that the high feels like it’s going through every nook and cranny of your brain. This stuff passes “partout” through your mind.

Of course, it makes me crave greasy food, so I order boneless fried chicken from Coquios, fully knowing I’d regret it later. That should tell you all you need to know about how it’s making me feel. I expected bigger portions, but it was still damn tasty. My wallet is regretting the shit out of it, but it was satisfying. It also tastes and feels almost more like calamari rather than fried chicken… and I kinda like that?

This stuff (not the chicken) also gets me more into music emotionally and mentally, and I respond to that by watching the new Tragically Hip docuseries on Prime Video. All I can say is MAN, Gord Downie as a teenager was a cool-ass motherfucker who hadn’t even scaled his peak yet. Also, guitarist Rob Baker admitting he was a great student “before the dope took care of that” is hilariously relatable.

All in all, I like this one. It’s strong, but also not toooooo overwhelming most of the time. Having said that, don’t try this one if your tolerance level is too low. I don’t usually go through bags of weed too quickly if they’re this strong, but I feel like I went through this one in a hurry. This is probably fucking dangerous for me, but good weed is good weed.

