This year, the parade’s co-star, the Star Fairy, will be played by Olympic weightlifting champion Maude Charron.

The Santa Claus Parade is happening in Montreal on Nov. 23

Montreal Centre-Ville has announced details of the 72nd edition of the city’s Santa Claus Parade, the biggest holiday-season event in Quebec, according to organizers. The parade, happening on Saturday, Nov. 23, is expected to attract hundreds of thousands of spectators along an altered route with a new site where revellers can gather.

The Montreal Santa Claus Parade will begin at 11 a.m. on René-Levesque and Bishop, and proceed along René-Levesque to St-Urbain. A zone for family activities will be set up in Dorchester Square between Peel and Mansfield, René-Levesque and Ste-Catherine.

This year, the parade’s co-star, the Star Fairy, will be played by Québécoise Olympic weightlifting champion Maude Charron.

“I hope you enjoyed my performance at the Paris Olympics. I’m very proud to show off my medals to Santa Claus in person! Remember that it’s important to follow your dreams!” —Maude Charron

Along with the parade’s festive floats, the event promises food, music, dance, acrobatics, marching bands, elves, penguins and “little zoufs” accompanying Santa Claus, Mrs. Claus and the Star Fairy on the route.

“The Santa Claus Parade in downtown Montreal is a time-honoured tradition that has brought tens of thousands of families together to experience the magic of the holidays for nearly a century. I invite Montrealers and all Quebecers to join us for this great event, which officially kicks off the holiday season and a variety of activities to last throughout the winter.” —Glenn Castanheira, general manager of Montreal Centre-Ville

The parade will be broadcast on TVA on Nov. 24 at 4:30 p.m. and Dec. 14 at 12:30 p.m., for those unable to attend in-person.

For more on the Santa Claus Parade in Montreal, please visit the Montréal centre-ville website.

For our latest in news, please visit the News section.