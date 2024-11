“Maintenance work has been carried out and the premises are once again safe to welcome Montrealers.”

The STM has announced that Saint-Michel metro station has reopened, as of 10 a.m. this morning. The station was one of three that were closed on Oct. 3 “as a precautionary safety measure” after “significant degradation of some of the main beams above the bridge” were detected at Saint-Michel.

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante shared the news this morning.

“Maintenance work has been carried out and the premises are once again safe to welcome Montrealers. Thank you to the STM teams for their work and have a good start to the week everyone!”

The other two Blue Line stations affected by the emergency closure, Fabre and d’Iberville, reopened on Oct. 9.

La station de métro Saint-Michel rouvre ses portes à compter de 10h ce matin. Des travaux d’entretien ont été effectués et les lieux sont à nouveau sécuritaires pour accueillir les Montréalaises et les Montréalais. Merci aux équipes de la @stminfo pour leur travail et bon début… — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) November 11, 2024 Saint-Michel metro station has reopened

This article was originally published on Oct. 4 and updated on Nov.11, 2024.

