Misinformation on X played a critical role in getting Trump re-elected

The ability to effectively share misinformation on X is a feature, not a bug. This played a critical role in facilitating Trump’s re-election.

Community notes are rarely used, and even when they are, they don’t do a thing to actually control the spread of misinformation or hold the spreader of said misinformation accountable. The fact that there isn’t an effective way of reporting misinformation on X is irresponsible, to say the least.

At a time when foreign interference is a real threat to our democracy, powerful social media platforms should step up their efforts to fight fake news, not encourage it — or make it their whole raison d’être.

As a society, we have to decide if we want to elect our leaders based on facts or lies.

How Musk broke Twitter and helped elect Trump

(Location: Tesla European HQ, Amsterdam) pic.twitter.com/eJG3Q8jCSW — Led By Donkeys (@ByDonkeys) November 9, 2024 Misinformation on X played a critical role in getting Trump re-elected

For more commentary about Montreal politics and culture, please visit Observations from Montreal.

For our latest in news, please visit the News section.