“Take comfort in knowing that a large majority of Canadians dislike Trump for the same reasons you do.”

According to a study by the Angus Reid Institute, just 18% of Canadians say they have a positive opinion of Donald Trump. Canadians largely view the President-elect negatively (76%), and his net favourability in our country sits at -58%.

You’ve certainly already noticed that Trump supporters in Canada are among the loudest voices on social media platforms like X. This will likely continue long after our next election. Their goal is to intimidate you in order to ‘normalize’ support for Trump in Canada.

Don’t be intimidated by these people.

If you find yourself confused, frustrated or angry at how a candidate like Donald Trump could get elected for a second time, you are not alone.

As Toula Drimonis wrote earlier this week, “It’s hard watching the U.S. choose to elect Donald Trump once again, knowing full well that he’s a convicted felon, an adjudicated rapist, a racist and misogynist, and someone who tried to stage a coup.”

But there is no need to question your entire belief system, or your intelligence — don’t feel stupid for believing that American voters were going to do the right thing. More importantly, don’t let the narrative on X fool you into thinking that Trumpism has swept Canada.

