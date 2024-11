Democrats didn’t learn from their mistakes — Canada’s progressive parties have no excuse

Everyone who knew anything predicted that this “I’m not the other candidate” approach wasn’t enough to win.

Rather than campaign on progressive policies that do well at the ballot box, the Democrats shifted to the ‘right’ in an attempt to lure voters whose minds were already made up.

They antagonized their base, and vilified those opposed to the genocide in Gaza.

Harris was no less of an identity-politics candidate than her opponent; there was no substance or vision to her campaign.

The writing on the wall couldn’t be clearer for Canada’s progressive politicians: if you want to win, listen to your supporters, and stand for something.

