The Salon du Livre is back in Montreal this holiday season. The 47th edition of Montreal’s largest book fair gathers authors and booksellers across Quebec for five days of programming for all ages. This year’s Salon will take place at the Palais des Congrès from Nov. 27 to Dec. 1.

As part of a special collaboration, the Salon du Livre is offering a five-day pass to the festival, which gives access to a wide range of kiosks, round tables, interviews, one-on-ones and other activities. In addition, the Association of English Language Publishers of Quebec (AELAQ) is giving away a curated selection of this year’s best books published in English in Quebec from participating publishers at their Read Quebec booth. For a chance to win, please share the post below via Instagram, and tag a friend who loves Quebec books to bring with you to the fair. Participants must also follow AELAQ on Instagram to be eligible.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cult MTL (@cultmtl) CONTEST: Win a pass to the Salon du Livre and a curated stack of books from Read Quebec

