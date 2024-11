Last month’s election in New Brunswick resulted in a Liberal majority, and the removal of so-called “Progressive” Conservative Premier Blaine Higgs. Healthcare, education and civil rights were his major failures, a situation echoed in other conservative-run provinces across Canada.

Federal Conservatives, meanwhile, specialize in mis-directing anger over crucial issues that fall under provincial jurisdiction, blaming the Liberal government for every perceived failing, and usually vilifying Justin Trudeau personally.

As Toula Drimonis explained in her latest column, “Pierre Poilievre will tell frustrated folks, who often blame the feds for what their own conservative provincial governments have repeatedly failed to deliver, whatever he needs to tell them to get elected.”

The problem in most cases, of course, isn’t Trudeau — it’s your conservative premier’s inability to lead and focus on issues that citizens care about most. Blame your province’s regressive policies and divisive rhetoric before you blame the Liberals’ progressive politics of inclusion.

It comes as no surprise to learn that the provinces with the lowest happiness scores — Alberta, Saskatchewan and Ontario — are all led by conservative premiers. Ask yourself why that is.

We need to elect people who live in reality, have empathy and believe in science, not politicians whose entire identity consists of manufactured anti-Trudeau talking points.

THANK YOU NEW BRUNSWICK ❤️ pic.twitter.com/8iBpPfF6ll — Susan Holt (@susanholt) October 22, 2024 Conservative premiers are the problem

