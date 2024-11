According to a study by the Angus Reid Institute, Quebec is still the happiest province in Canada, with 74% of Quebecers describing themselves as “pretty happy” or “very happy” with their lives.

The provinces with the lowest happiness scores are Saskatchewan (53%), Ontario (55%) and Alberta (60%).

Overall, 62% of Canadians say they are happy with their lives. (For the complete table of results, please see page 1 of the report here.)

“Finances, stress, relationships — all of these play a role in how a person views their own life. Canadians were asked to think about their life in general and tell us where they fit on a scale of happiness. A small number occupy the fringes, with 1 in 10 saying they’re either ‘very happy’ or ‘not happy at all.’ The groups most likely to be unhappy are men younger than 54, while older Canadians of both genders are much more likely to say they’re feeling great. Income plays a significant role in happiness, with those in the lowest income group twice as likely as those in the highest to say that they’re ‘not happy at all.'”

Quebec is still the happiest province in Canada

For our latest in news, please visit the News section.