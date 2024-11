When it comes to towing the party line, Pierre Poilievre is taking cues from the KGB.

The man who wants to make Canada great again doesn’t let his MPs say what they think or fraternize with political opponents.

And it’s pissing Tories off so much that they’re leaking PP’s dirty laundry to — gasp — the CBC!

No matter how much Poilievre wishes to be seen as an anti-establishment rebel, he consistently reveals himself to be a petty and vindictive dictator.

“Never surrender!” might make a good slogan at campaign rallies, but running a country requires collaboration and compromise, something Comrade Poilievre refuses to concede.

After 2 years of Pierre Poilievre as leader, many Conservative MPs say they are much less free now than they were before his arrival. The man who promised to make Canada "the freest country in the world" maintains tight control over his caucus members. https://t.co/ebEWW3xbom — Karen Pauls (@karenpaulscbc) November 20, 2024 Pierre Poilievre is taking cues from the KGB

For our latest in news, please visit the News section.