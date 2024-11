Concordia has closed its Institute for Genocide and Human Rights Studies

Concordia University has closed its Institute for Genocide and Human Rights Studies. The institute was considered one of Canada’s best think tanks on policies to protect human rights and develop major research programs “focused on the prevention and punishment of genocide and other mass-atrocity crimes.”

Citing “budgetary constraints,” the Montreal Institute for Genocide and Human Rights Studies announced its closure on Nov. 1.

