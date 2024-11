We spent the day with Chef Samy Benabed discussing cooking philosophies and savouring dishes made by an extraordinary team in an extraordinary place.

Even after spending the day with Samy Benabed, chef and co-owner at Auberge Saint-Mathieu in Saint-Mathieu-du-Parc, QC (two hours northeast of Montreal), I had pinch-me moments in the middle of the dinner service flurry. The dinning room was awash with light that changes throughout the evening. I couldn’t take my eyes off the lake and felt entranced — that is, until the food arrived.

After a full day of learning about Chef’s career and cooking philosophies and meeting his talented team, it was time to feast on some utterly groundbreaking dishes.

Auberge Saint-Mathieu x Beyond the Plate: Groundbreaking lakeside dining

Produced and Hosted by Heidi Small

Filmed and Directed by Ezra Soiferman

Edited by Teagan Lance

Graphic Design & Logo by Alex Chocron

Beyond the Plate by Heidi Small is an experience brought to you by Sub-Zero, Wolf and Cove.

