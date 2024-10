Support for the Quebec Liberal Party increases by 11 points under the former Liberal MP and cabinet minister.

With Pablo Rodriguez as PLQ leader, Quebec Liberals win the next election: Léger

A new study by Léger has found that the Quebec Liberal Party (PLQ) would win the next election with past Liberal MP and federal Transport Minister Pablo Rodriguez as party leader.

Under Rodriguez, the PLQ increase support by 11 points, from 17% to 28%, putting them in first place above the Parti Québécois (26%) and CAQ (25%).

Rodriguez is by far the most popular choice to lead the Quebec Liberal Party among PLQ voters, with 30% support. Denis Coderre sits in second place with 14% support.

In September, Rodriguez announced his intention to run for the Quebec Liberal leadership, resigning from his role as Transport Minister in Ottawa. He is currently sitting as an independent MP in the House of Commons until the PLQ leadership race begins.

Currently, with Marc Tanguay as interim leader, the Liberals sit in third place with 17% support, behind the Parti Québécois (32%) and CAQ (24%), but ahead of Québec Solidaire (14%) and the Conservative Party of Quebec (12%).

The Léger/Québecor web survey was conducted from October 4 to 6, 2024, with 1,036 Quebecers, 18 years of age or older, randomly recruited from LEO’s online panel.

