Montreal has a fast-paced lifestyle, being the second-most-populous city in Canada. The city has a thriving business environment, being the principal metropolis of the province of Quebec. You will enjoy festivals all year round, dine at some of the best cafes and shop from the finest stores in the city.

However, whether you are a visitor or a local, there are moments when you want to enjoy a peaceful environment away from the busy city life. The activities in the city and traffic can, at times, lead to sensory overload. This article will explore simple ways to destress while in Montreal.

Explore Parks and Green Spaces

There are a lot of green spaces and parks that can help you reconnect with nature. Mount Royal Park, located in the heart of Montreal and designed by landscape architect Frederick Law Olmsted, is a good starting point. You will fall in love with the natural beauty of the diverse ecosystems of wetlands, forests and meadows.

Mount Royal Park is designed for different types of people, irrespective of whether you are a hiker, cyclist or someone looking for a relaxing place. Its elevated position also lets you enjoy spectacular views of the city’s skyline. Visit the Mount Royal Chalet and enjoy snacks or coffee as you learn about the city’s history.

Try Mindful Exercises

Living in a fast-paced city can negatively impact your mental health. Mindful exercises are good for your mental health as they help you become aware of your sensations, feelings and thoughts. Such exercises demand that you focus on the present moments without judgment.

Deep breathing and guided meditation are good exercises that can help you de-stress. Inhale slowly, hold for a few seconds and exhale slowly. You can try mindful exercises in your home, a green space, or Mount Royal Park. Mindful exercises will also help you get better sleep and reduce stress.

Play Online Games

Gaming is a perfect approach to lower stress levels. The thrill of unlocking new levels or winning makes you forget stressful daily activities. Online gaming has made many games accessible and cheap to play. You can decide to play strategy games like Chess or simple games that rely on luck, like slots.

Visit a SPA

There are many SPAs to choose from, depending on your needs. It does not matter if you are looking for somewhere to trim your nails or a place where you can enjoy a full body massage. The best way to locate good SPAs is through online research and social media reviews. You can book in advance to ensure you get the best services.

Dine

Good food has a way of cooling someone under pressure. Montreal is known for its diverse culture. You can enjoy Québécois, French, Italian and international cuisines from some of the best restaurants in Montreal. You can opt for quiet cafes in the city’s heart or go to the outskirts. Make sure you try out natural wine from some of these diners to get an authentic taste of Canada.

Take a Day Trip

Having a day drip on your free day can help declutter your mind. You will be spoilt for choice as Montreal has different attractions for different clientele. Visit Atwater Market to shop for crafts and some of the best foods you can find in Canada.

Lachine Canal Locks and Notre Dame Basilica are good options if you are interested in Canadian ancient history. You can also stroll along Old Port to enjoy outdoor activities or rent a bike. Jean-Talon Market is a good stop to enjoy local and international cuisine and interact with local artisans.

Your stay in busy Montreal does not have to be boring as long as you try some of the above activities. You can even try mindful exercises and online games during your work breaks. You can try other activities like visiting parks, diners, and SPAs weekly or every fortnight.