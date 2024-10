While both candidates increased their favourability during last night’s vice-presidential debate, Walz still remains the most favoured VP nominee by far.

Tim Walz leads JD Vance in net favourability by 40 points following VP debate

According to a new CNN/SSRS poll of debate watchers conducted following last night’s vice-presidential debate, Tim Walz leads JD Vance in net favourability by 40 points.

Walz’s net favourability increased 23 points during the debate to +37%, while Vance increased his by 18 points to -3%.

pic.twitter.com/iDbLyLRkRv — Polling USA (@USA_Polling) October 2, 2024 Tim Walz leads JD Vance in net favourability by 40 points following VP debate

The poll also found that Tim Walz and JD Vance tied in their performances at last night’s VP debate.

pic.twitter.com/reiBzXQH9r — Polling USA (@USA_Polling) October 2, 2024 Tim Walz leads JD Vance in net favourability by 40 points following VP debate

The U.S. presidential election takes place on Nov. 5, 2024. For more polling ahead of the election, please visit FiveThirtyEight.

For our latest in news, please visit the News section.