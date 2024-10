Parker Finn’s Smile was a surprise hit, blending jump scares, gore and an intense focus on mental health. Smile 2 sticks closely to that formula, this time shifting from depression to addiction and body trauma, while dialing everything up a notch. The result? A sequel that’s bigger in every sense — more money, more gore, more jump scares, more dark comedy, more inverted drone establishing shots and (perhaps to its detriment) more runtime.

The film kicks off with an intense six-minute single-take cold open, reintroducing us to Joel (Kyle Gallner) as he scrambles to escape his fate just days after the events of the first film. From there, the story pivots to Skye Riley (Naomi Scott), a pop star on the edge of a major comeback after surviving a car crash that killed her boyfriend. Scott shines in a demanding role, nailing both her on-stage persona and her unraveling descent into madness. She’s a powerhouse performing beautifully complex electro-pop choreographed dance hits in one moment and contorting in blood-soaked mania and paranoia the next.

However, despite Scott’s incredible performance, the film’s treatment of addiction might feel a bit heavy-handed for some, teetering into the “trauma porn” territory we’ve seen in recent modern horror in films like The Descent (2005), Martyrs (2008), The Babadook (2014) or Saint Maud (2019). But there’s a layer of meta-commentary here that almost redeems it, as if Finn is toying with the trend itself. His over-use of jump scares and horror tropes feel somewhat fresh and intentional.

Naomi Scott in Smile 2

The cast of Smile 2 offers a pleasant surprise for House M.D. fans. After Kal Penn’s role as Sosie Bacon’s boss Dr. Morgan Desai (House‘s Dr. Lawrence Kutner) in the first film, this time it’s Peter Jacobson (House‘s Dr. Chris Taub) who steps into the role of Morris, a man haunted by his sibling’s death at the hands of the ‘smile entity.’ Ray Nicholson (Jack’s son) also shines as Paul, Skye’s late boyfriend, whose haunting presence looms over her trauma.

Visually, the film is a step up from its predecessor. Cinematographer Charlie Sarroff’s impressive control over light and mood transforms Skye’s world into a claustrophobic nightmare mixed with exquisite live pop music performances. At the same time, the clever use of the iconic inverted drone shots from the first film continue to contribute an eerie, disorienting atmosphere. Finn also leans more into dark humour this time around, adding a self-aware Sam Raimi-esque playfulness that keeps things entertaining amidst all the chaos.

Behind the scenes, the technical team really shines. Editor Elliot Greenberg returns with razor-sharp precision, balancing the film’s frenetic pacing and quieter, introspective moments with a perfect sense of rhythm. His work keeps the tension tight and shines on the more expressionistic sequences. And of course, Juan Cristóbal Tapia de Veer’s score is a major highlight. The Montreal-based, award-winning film composer brings his signature avant-garde soundscapes to the table, blending eerie choral arrangements with industrial noise to amplify the film’s dread. Known for his brilliant work on Utopia and The White Lotus, Tapia de Veer once again proves he’s a master at creating unsettling, immersive soundtracks that elevate the film’s tension to new eerie heights, as he artfully already did in the first installment of Smile.

Where the film stumbles slightly is in its runtime. At over two hours, it feels a bit bloated. The core story could have been told in a tighter runtime without losing impact. Despite that, the film is a thrilling, bloody spectacle that delivers more and amplifies everything fans loved about the original. Overall, Smile 2 is an entertaining, terrifying ride that showcases Finn’s growth as a filmmaker. It’s got more gore, more creativity and more talent on display. If you’re here for the jump scares, gore and fun, it’s all worth it. ■

Smile 2 (directed by Parker Finn)

Smile 2 is now playing in Montreal theatres.

