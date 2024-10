The petition cites public safety concerns, the housing crisis, the negative impact on communities, small businesses and the traditional lodging industry as reasons to support a ban on STRs.

Following the fire that claimed two lives on Oct. 4 — the second fatal fire in 1.5 years in Old Montreal buildings owned by the same proprietor running unregulated STRs — a petition on Change.org to ban short-term rentals in Quebec is gaining momentum.

The petition, referencing an accompanying study on the impact of short-term rentals (including Airbnb, VRBO and booking sites like Expedia, which facilitate unlicensed and unregulated STRs), cites the contribution of STRs to the housing crisis alongside concerns about public safety.

The petition also notes the weakening of community bonds “with neighborhoods becoming transient,” a marked increase in noise complaints and property damage, reduced occupancy rates that are damaging small businesses in high-STR areas and a loss of $150-million annually and 5,000 jobs among Quebec hotels and B&Bs.

To sign the petition, please visit Change.org.

