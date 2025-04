What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

Tuesday, April 8

L.A.-based Canadian singer-songwriter Goldie Boutilier plays la Sala Rossa

Rachel Deutsch graphic memoir launch at Pulp Books

Comedy on Mackay

French electro-swing band Caravan Palace plays l’Olympia

Salt Lake City deathcore band Chelsea Grin plays Théâtre Beanfield

