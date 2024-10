“It’s an album that flips between sunsets in Ibiza and nights after hours in a grimy basement club, and it’s a clear step forward musically for Jamie xx.”

Jamie xx, In Waves (Young)

Jamie xx might’ve kept us holding our breath for almost a decade, but the wait was worth it. His sophomore album In Waves — Jamie’s first solo album since 2015’s In Colour — sees him taking his future-garage-driven electronic style to clubbier, dancier places while sacrificing little of what made him such a production tour de force, both with and without his main band, the xx. He links up with his xx bandmates Romy and Oliver on “Waited All Night” and Honey Dijon on “Baddy on the Floor,” as well as tapping big-name features like Robyn on the sun-kissed anthem “Life” and the Avalanches on “All You Children.” It’s an album that flips between sunsets in Ibiza and nights after hours in a grimy basement club, and it’s a clear step forward musically for Jamie xx. Now we just need that next xx album. 9/10 Trial Track: “Life” (feat. Robyn)

“Life” (feat. Robyn) from In Waves by Jamie xx

For more on Jamie xx, please visit his website. This review was originally published in the Oct. 2024 issue of Cult MTL.

For our latest in music, please visit the Music section.