“Cover up plants, especially those in frost-prone areas.”

First frost advisory of the season issued for Montreal tonight

Environment Canada has issued the season’s first frost advisory for Montreal, with temperatures forecast to be near the freezing mark overnight tonight.

Frost advisories are issued when temperatures are expected to reach the freezing mark during the growing season, leading to potential damage and destruction to plants and crops.

“Cover up plants, especially those in frost-prone areas. Take preventative measures to protect frost-sensitive plants and trees.”

📉 Frost advisories are in effect for several areas of southern and central Quebec. Frost is expected to begin tomorrow night 🌙 #QCStorm

For more details 👉 https://t.co/kQoclOytQE pic.twitter.com/p1v3J3URiZ — ECCC Weather Quebec (@ECCCWeatherQC) October 15, 2024 First frost advisory of the season issued for Montreal tonight

For the latest weather updates, please visit the Weather Network.

For our latest in news, please visit the News section.