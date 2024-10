“Small businesses pay high fees to process credit cards. So, we’ve worked with Visa and Mastercard to change that.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced last week that credit card fees for small businesses in Canada would be cut by 27% as of Oct. 19. The news follows negotiation with both Visa and Mastercard.

This reduction of processing fees — which has been in effect since Saturday, is projected to save small businesses roughly $1-billion over five years.

So, we’ve worked with Visa and Mastercard to change that. We’re cutting those fees by 27%, and small businesses will start seeing savings on October 19th. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) October 3, 2024 Credit card fees for small businesses in Canada are now 27% lower

