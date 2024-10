Participants and spectators can expect photo ops and a costume contest with prizes.

A Halloween dog parade will gather the cutest costumed pooches in Montreal on Oct. 26

Montreal dog owners are invited to dress up their pets for the Halloween parade this Saturday, Oct. 26. “Pawlloween” participants and spectators can expect photo ops and a costume contest with prizes. Registration for your dog is free.

Organized by the Pawsome Concierge pet care service, the parade will begin at 1 p.m. with an assembly at Place Alice-Girard on the edge of Outremont and proceed to Mali dog park in the southeast end of TMR, wrapping up at 4 p.m.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pawsome Pet Concierge (@pawsome.vip)

For more on Pawlloween 2024, please visit the Pawsome website.

