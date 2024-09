What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

Thursday, Sept. 12

YES Employment + Entrepreneurship presents the Business Skills for Creative Souls conference

Tempéo dance festival at Esplanade Place des Arts: Brazilian night

Mending night + Club Moss at Système

Oakland metal band High on Fire plays Théâtre Fairmount

Austin post-rock band Explosions in the Sky play MTELUS

