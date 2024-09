What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

Wednesday, Sept. 18

Agora de la Danse presents Montréal–Marrakech, Sept. 18–20

Norman Parkinson: Always in Style exhibition at the McCord Stewart Museum

Tōkaidō Dreamscapes by Andō Hiroshige at the Museum of Fine Arts + Wednesday Drinks at the Museum

Paranormal series tour Ghost Files Live! comes to l’Olympia

NYC alt singer-songwriter Amen Dunes plays le Studio TD

