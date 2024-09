The Batman spin-off miniseries starring Colin Farrell is streaming now in Canada on Crave.

The Penguin is the #1 TV series streaming in Canada

Streaming guide JustWatch has revealed the top 10 TV shows streaming right now. Topping the charts is The Batman spin-off miniseries The Penguin starring Colin Farrell, which is streaming now in Canada on Crave.

“The next chapter in The Batman saga, this crime drama follows Oz Cobb’s quest for power and control in Gotham City.”

In second and third place are Shōgun (Disney+) and The Old Man (Disney+).

The Penguin is the #1 TV series streaming in Canada

For previous updates on the top movies and TV shows streaming in Canada, please see our weekly streaming report.

For our latest in film and TV, please visit the Film & TV section.