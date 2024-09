The “Justice for Indigenous Lives” event follows 6 fatal shootings and vehicular manslaughter incidents perpetrated by RCMP and city police in Canada over 11 days.

Over a period of 11 days, from Aug. 29 to Sept. 8, 6 Indigenous Canadians were killed across the country in fatal shootings and vehicular manslaughter incidents perpetrated by RCMP and city police officers. In response to these killings, Resilience Montreal and the Native Women’s Shelter have organized a local vigil, “Justice for Indigenous Lives,” to take place in Place du Canada on Sept. 18.

According to an APTN report, on Aug. 29, 31-year-old Jack Piché died after being struck by an RCMP vehicle in Clearwater Dené Nation, Saskatechewan. On Sept. 2, Tammy Bateman, an Indigenous woman in her 30s, was killed by a Winnipeg police cruiser.

On Aug. 30, 15-year old Hoss Lightning-Saddleback was shot in Samson Cree Nation, Alberta by RCMP officers responding to a 911 call that he placed, saying he was being “followed by people who wanted to harm him.” On Sept. 6, 57-year-old Jason West was killed by Windsor police, who were responding to a call about a person with a weapon outside a Beer Store.

Steven ‘Iggy’ Dedam, 33, was fatally shot by the RCMP during a “wellness check” at his home in Elsipogtog First Nation, New Brunswick on Sept. 8. On the same day, the RCMP shot and killed 31-year-old Daniel Knife (who they suspected was involved in a machete attack earlier that day) in Ahtahkakoop Cree Nation, Saskatchewan.

For more on the “Justice for Indigenous Lives” vigil at Place du Canada (Peel & René-Lévesque) on Sept.18, 6 p.m., please visit the Facebook event page.

