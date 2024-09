Proceeds from the dinner and stand-up show at Yoko Luna will benefit Boucher’s SlimmDuck Foundation.

Montreal-born NBA star Chris Boucher will be in town next month as the Toronto Raptors hold their training camp in the city (and play a pre-season game at the Bell Centre on Oct. 6), and he’s taking the opportunity to host a very special comedy event here for his charity, the SlimmDuck Foundation.

Taking place at Yoko Luna (1234 de la Montagne) on Friday, Oct. 4, the event will feature stand-up by Chris Redd (a longtime former cast member of Saturday Night Live) as well as a three-course meal and a celebrity guest list including Boucher’s Raptors teammates.

“I’m excited about the opportunity to gather in my hometown of Montreal. This night is about having fun, but more importantly, it’s about giving back to the community that shaped me. The SlimmDuck Foundation is my way of ensuring that youth and their families have even more opportunities than I had growing up.”

The SlimmDuck Foundation provides youth in underserved communities across Canada (particularly in Montreal and Toronto) with access to significant educational and athletic opportunities.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chris Boucher (@slimmduck) Raptors’ Chris Boucher to host Montreal comedy event with SNL’s Chris Redd on Oct. 4

For more on “A Night of Laughter” with Chris Boucher and Chris Redd, and to buy tickets ($350), please click here.

For our latest in arts and life, please visit the Arts & Life section.