Montreal’s newly named women’s hockey team is moving to Place Bell as their primary venue for the 2024-25 season.

After every team in the PWHL teased new names on social media last week, with our local women’s hockey team sharing a post that said “something is calling” and today’s date, it’s now official: The team known in their first season as simply PWHL Montréal is now called la Victoire de Montréal.

La Victoire’s primary venue is moving from the Verdun Auditorium to Place Bell in Laval for the 2024-25 season. The season start date has yet to be announced.

For more on Montreal’s PWHL team, please visit their website.

For our latest in sports, please visit the News section.