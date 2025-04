What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

What to do today in Montreal

Wednesday, April 2

Canadian rock icons Heart play the Bell Centre

Pointe-à-Callière exhibition The Heart and Soul of St-Henri

Montreal Symphony Orchestra plays Disney’s Fantasia April 2 & 3

Canadian actor/rapper Connor Price plays MTELUS

All ages hardcore (punk) show at la Toscadura

For more on what to do in Montreal today, please visit the Events section.