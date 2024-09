Dancers and choreographers from the companies Le Carré des Lombes and Anania Danses are putting on a show for three nights at Agora de la Danse this week.

Montréal – Marrakech unites local and Moroccan dance companies on stage from Sept. 18 to 20

Montreal dance company Le Carré des Lombes teamed up with Marrakech company Anania Danses to create this lively quartet inspired by the coming together of their different practices and cultures.

Choreographed by Danièle Desnoyers and Taoufiq Izeddiou, the piece features two dancers from each company and evokes questions as political as they are artistic.

Montréal – Marrakech is on at Edifice Wilder (1435 Bleury) from Sept. 18–20. For more on the production, please visit the Agora de la Danse website.

