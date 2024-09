“It’s time to create a balance of power and regain the control to act on the future of Quebec.”

Montreal will be the site of a major climate march on Friday, Sept. 27, the last day of the week-long international Global Climate Strike. The local organizers represent the Montreal-based group Pour qu’il y ait une suite du monde (So That There May Be a Continuation of the World), which brings together 50 organizations: unions, environmental, health, economic, community and student groups, as well as citizen collectives and elected officials (including Projet Montréal).

The movement is calling for action and mobilization across the province to demand the implementation of concrete action “in favour of the social and environmental transition.” Expressing frustration over provincial government inaction, the organization says, “It’s time to create a balance of power and regain the control to act on the future of Quebec.”

In the march’s event page, Pour la suite du monde says:

“For several years, Quebec civil society has been studying, documenting, consulting, working together and agreeing on principles and actions to achieve and implement this transition.

“Conversely, the government does not want to hear anything, and is navigating without adequate planning or clear direction. Our movement was born out of this fed-up feeling. We are calling for social dialogue to implement a true ecological and social transition, because it is together that we will be able to build the Quebec of tomorrow.”

The Montreal climate march takes place on Friday, Sept. 27, assembling at the Sir George-Etienne Cartier monument on Parc Avenue and Rachel at 6:15 p.m. and progressing to Bonaventure metro from 6:30 until 8 p.m.

For our latest in news, please visit the News section.