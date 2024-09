Following recent Islamophobic incidents in London, ON and Winnipeg, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reiterated the importance of keeping communities safe from hate.

“Islamophobia kills. Whenever we see it, we’ll confront it”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he was angered by news of two recent incidents in Canada involving blatant Islamophobia.

Women wearing hijabs were reportedly the target of a violent attack in front of their children in London, ON. The Muslim community in that city is of course still in mourning over four members of the Afzaal family, who were killed in a horrific hate crime in 2021.

The National Council of Canadian Muslims also reported on a series of threatening, Islamophobic phone calls received by a mosque in Winnipeg.

