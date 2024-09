The Persephone Productions stages the first English version of the acclaimed French play Manuel de la vie sauvage by Jean-Philippe Baril Guérard.

First an acclaimed French-language play at Théâtre Duceppe, then a TV series, and now an English-language premiere at the Segal Centre: Manuel de la vie sauvage is coming to an English audience as How to Survive in the Wild.

The story follows Kevin Bérard, a fictional Québécois entrepreneur who invents an app using AI to allow people to converse with their recently deceased loved ones. His app may have brought him fortune and fame, but Bérard soon realizes it all comes at a cost, and he might not be willing to pay the price.

Presented by Persephone Productions, How to Survive in the Wild is a timely tale about success and what it takes to achieve it.

How to Survive in the Wild is at the Segal Centre (5170 Côte-Ste-Catherine) from Sept. 14–29. For more, please visit the website.

