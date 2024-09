You and your +1 could win a very special dining experience with Executive Chef Jason Morris and his team.

The Four Seasons Hotel restaurant Marcus is giving away a dinner for two, offering their six-course Chef’s Counter Tasting Menu experience (with Executive Chef Jason Morris and his team) to one lucky contest winner. Read our article about the Chef’s Counter Tasting Menu here.

To enter the contest, follow Marcus and Cult MTL on Instagram, like and share our contest post on Instagram and, in the comments on that post, tag the person you’d like to share the experience with.

For more on the Chef’s Counter Tasting Menu at Marcus, please visit the Four Seasons Hotel Montreal website.

