We tried the new tasting menu experience at the Four Seasons Hotel’s renowned restaurant, presented by Chef Jason Morris and his team.

The Chef’s Counter Tasting Menu at Marcus is an insider twist on the multi-course experience

The Four Seasons Hotel Montreal has introduced a new dining option at their restaurant and nightlife hotspot Marcus: the Chef’s Counter Tasting Menu, offering a front-row seat as Chef Jason Morris and his team deliver six delectable courses — each introduced by members of the kitchen team, including Morris himself.

Pacifico Sea Bass

Grilled Burrata

Besides the sheer quality and creativity of the tasting menu being an obvious treat for foodies, restaurant nerds will appreciate the entertaining insider intel from the restaurant’s Chef’s Counter host Richard, who told us, between courses, about key team members and prompted us to think about the interaction between “star” and “co-star” ingredients in each dish.

Filet Mignon

Forbidden Fruit

Those who opt for wine-pairing — or simply order a glass or two of wine or champagne (though starting with a cocktail is always recommended at Marcus) — will also benefit from sommelier expertise.

Bucatini Piccadilly

Peach Champagne

The night we attended, the tasting menu offered a deluxe spread of popular menu items and exclusive dishes: filet mignon, bucatini Piccadilly (aka Marcus’s take on lobster spaghetti), Pacifico sea bass, grilled burrata and potato latke, topped off with a perfect “Peach Champagne” dessert.

This was a truly memorable meal and an enriching culinary experience.

