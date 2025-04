As the 2025 Major League Soccer (MLS) season unfolds, it has already delivered its fair share of drama. Among the most notable developments is the dismissal of CF Montréal’s head coach Laurent Courtois, following the not-so-smooth start to the season on the road.

CF Montréal has endured a winless start, with a record of 0-4-1, placing them at the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings. Their offensive issues have been apparent, as they have failed to score a goal since their season opener against Atlanta United FC on Feb. 22, which ended in a 3–2 defeat. The subsequent matches saw Montreal struggling to find the back of the net, culminating in a 3–0 loss to Nashville SC, which proved to be the final straw for Courtois at the end of March.



Laurent Courtois, who took over as head coach in January 2024, was expected to build on the team’s previous season, where they finished eighth in the Eastern Conference and made a playoff appearance. However, the team’s lackluster performances led to his dismissal. Assistant coach Marco Donadel has been appointed as the interim head coach, with his first challenge being an away match against the Chicago Fire FC.

Good luck on your new adventures, Coach Courtois! Montreal will always have a place for you.

As the MLS season progresses, all eyes will be on CF Montréal to see how they respond to their early setbacks. The team’s ability to regroup and find their form will be crucial in determining their fate this season. If one thing is for sure, this club can do it.. Montreal can always do it.

Beyond Montreal, the MLS season has been a showcase of emerging talents and strong tactics. Teams like the Philadelphia Union and Inter Miami have been making headlines with their impressive form, while traditional powerhouses like the LA Galaxy and Seattle Sounders are navigating through competitive fixtures. The league continues to grow in stature, attracting international stars and fostering homegrown talents, making each match a spectacle for fans, and helping the league make noise in the sports ecosystem.

The 2025 MLS season is shaping up to be exciting, with teams battling for supremacy and players striving to make their mark. As the drama unfolds, fans can expect more thrilling matches, unexpected twists, and moments of brilliance that define the beautiful game.

Probably a few more pink slips as well.

Canada men’s national team triumphs over USA

In international news, the Canadian men’s national soccer team made waves by securing a 2–1 victory over the United States in the CONCACAF Nations League third-place match. This victory is particularly significant as it marks the first time since 1985 that Canada has defeated the USA in consecutive meetings. The match, held at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, saw Canada take the lead through Tani Oluwaseyi, only for the USA to equalize via Patrick Agyemang. However, Jonathan David’s decisive goal ensured Canada’s triumph.

The match was not without controversy, as Canada’s head coach Jesse Marsch received a red card for protesting refereeing decisions. While his dismissal was a setback, it also highlighted his passionate commitment to the team. Marsch’s fiery demeanour and unwavering support for his players have endeared him to fans, who appreciate his dedication and the energy he brings to the sidelines.

The Canadian national team will look to build on their recent success as they prepare for future international competitions, including the 2026 World Cup, which they will co-host. This team won’t meet again very often in preparation for summer 2026, so every minute will count to get the balance and chemistry just right. World Cup 2026 or BUST! ■

