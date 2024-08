What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

Tuesday, Aug. 27

JOAT International Street Dance Festival Aug. 27–Sept. 2

Invisible Demons climate change doc screening in Parc Davies (Montreal West)

La Chapelle season launch party

RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars screening at le Cocktail

A Necessary Evil comedy show at le Mal Nécessaire

