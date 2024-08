Montreal artist-run centres and collectives daphne, DARE-DARE, Ada X and articule are participating in this free event in Parc Baile on Thursday.

This Thursday, Aug. 29, the Canadian Centre for Architecture is hosting Making Mamak in Montreal: Collective Ecologies of Urban Space in Parc Baile, the green space outside the museum. The free event will begin with a presentation by CCA emerging curator Clarissa Lim Kye Lee, who held participative workshops in Kuala Lumpur in April to study the impact of Malaysian art collectives in shaping their communities.

Montreal artist-run centres and collectives daphne, DARE-DARE, Ada X and articule will be participating in an open conversation following Lee’s presentation on Thursday.

The event also promises mamak food and printed material from the Kuala Lumpur workshops.

Making Mamak in Montreal takes place at Parc Baile (1920 du Fort) on Thursday, Aug. 29, 6 p.m., free

