“Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.”

Environment Canada has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Montreal, as meteorologists are tracking thunderstorms capable of producing strong wind gusts, up to nickel-size hail and heavy rain.

“If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop. Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!”

Stay safe out there.

⛈️ A severe #thunderstorm warning is now in effect for Vaudreuil and Montreal island.#QCstorm pic.twitter.com/kFg0oz6KIH — ECCC Weather Quebec (@ECCCWeatherQC) August 25, 2024 Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Montreal, risk of ‘nickel-size hail’

For the latest weather updates in Montreal, please visit the Weather Network.

For our latest in news, please visit the News section.