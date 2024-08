Tropical Storm Debby is bringing 24 hours of rain and potential thunderstorms to the city.

Rainfall Warning in Montreal: Up to 120 mm of rain expected today, flood risk

Environment Canada has updated its rainfall warning for Montreal, where the remnants of Tropical Storm Debby arrived early this morning. Showers and thunderstorms are expected to bring between up to 120 mm of rain, today through Saturday morning.

“The persistent moderate to heavy rain can lead to high water levels and some localized flooding over land.

“Avoid driving through water on roads. Even shallow, fast-moving water can sweep a vehicle or a person away.”

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante has shared some recommendations for what to do during heavy rainfall.

Fortes pluies en cours – Nos équipes sont sur le terrain pour pallier les incidents et assurer la sécurité des déplacements. Les services d'urgence surveillent la situation de près.



Quelques recommandations :



· Prévoyez vos déplacements. La circulation peut être entravée à…

Please stay safe out there.

For the latest weather updates, please visit the Weather Network.

This article was originally published on Aug. 8 and updated on Aug. 9, 2024.

