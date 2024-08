Another exciting addition to the Sud-Ouest’s growing pizza culture.

Pizza Toni is expanding to Saint-Henri in November

A second location of celebrated Mile End pizza joint Pizza Toni is set to open this November in the heart of Saint-Henri. Taking over the space once home to the much-maligned la Frita Pizzeria (at 4909 Notre-Dame W.), the plans are to keep the recipe more or less the same.

“We’re in construction now. Same concept, same format,” explains owner Yoni Amir.

The main difference: a larger space to accommodate bigger parties and more diners during lunch and dinner.

The opening represents another exciting addition to the Sud-Ouest’s growing pizza culture.

