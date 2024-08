Nearly identical glowing reviews of a recent Poilievre rally in Northern Ontario have been posted on X from countries such as Russia, France and the U.S.

Pierre Poilievre appears to have used bot farms to flood X with manufactured praise

According to a new report, it appears that Conservative Party of Canada leader Pierre Poilievre has been caught red-handed using bot farms.

Nearly identical glowing reviews of a recent Poilievre rally in Northern Ontario have been posted on X from countries such as Russia, France and the U.S.

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh has called for an investigation into the suspicious posts.

While this will come as no surprise to those who’ve been following Canadian politics on X over the past year, it does show the lengths to which the Conservatives will (allegedly) go to fake Poilievre’s popularity and stir up rage ahead of the next election in Canada.

“Numerous nearly identical posts from throughout the world were also posted to social media, prompting online ridicule, including one post…parodying the situation by showing a large crowd of thousands of people purporting to have attended…”

https://t.co/9HtGC17Lxi — Greg MacEachern (@gmacofglebe) August 6, 2024 Pierre Poilievre appears to have used bot farms to flood X with positive reviews of his Ontario rallies

For our latest in news, please visit the News section.