Montreal’s mega summer music festival was a scorching sea of glittering silver, brat green, rhinestone-dotted mesh, lace, straps, keffiyehs and cowboy boots this year.

Osheaga 2024 may be over, but music is still ringing in our ears, the grime is still coating our skin and the sight of thousands upon thousands of festival-goers beating the heat while still attempting to be cute has left a lasting impression on our eyeballs.

While most of us who gathered at Parc Jean-Drapeau over the weekend stuck to the festival-apparel basics — shorts, a band/funny/Hawaiian-ish t-shirt or tank for the guys, a dress, jean shorts, ankle-length mesh skirts and tanks or bejewelled mesh tops for women — there were some who went the extra mile for style, heat wave be damned.

Here are some of the looks that caught our eye.

For last year’s Osheaga style gallery, please click here.

For more style coverage, please visit the Arts & Life section.