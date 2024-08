Whether you opt to spend your day outdoors, indulge in the arts, or explore historic sites, you’ll enjoy the European-like lifestyle of this stunning city.

Montreal has a reputation for delivering a European-like experience within the Canadian landscape. The city is home to plenty of attractions that draw people from near and far to explore, such as the Notre Dame Basilica of Montreal, the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts, and the Montreal Biodome.

But for those seeking an off-the-beaten-path experience in Montreal where they can catch up with friends, see all the city has to offer, or unwind and relax, these nine hangout spots are where you need to be.

Some bring the charm of Old Montreal without the tourists, while others take advantage of the natural beauty of the Montreal region, with its abundance of arts, food, and an overall enjoy-the-good-life vibe.

1. Society for Arts and Technology

The Society for Arts and Technology (SAT) building is an innovative, creative space where visitors can participate in an immersive theatre experience, satisfy their hunger, and get to know the style and creativity of local artists. The building consists of dining, research, and exhibition spaces.

The theatre, called the Satosphere, is perhaps the most impressive part of the SAT. It’s a domed space with multiple projectors and speakers that create a unique entertainment experience. The space presents everything from documentaries to concerts, with multiple electronic music concerts lined up for the remainder of the summer.

2. Musée Redpath

Part of McGill University is Musée Redpath, a natural history museum covering natural elements from the Montreal area and around the world. The museum was established in 1882 and today serves as a free public museum and research space for the university. The museum is a hidden gem in Montreal, and those who visit it highly rate it for its exhibits and the building’s classical design.

3. Barbie Expo

If you grew up playing with Barbies or loved the Barbie movie, odds are you’ll love hanging out at the Barbie Expo for the day. It’s home to a huge collection of Barbies, showing how the dolls and fashions have evolved since the first Barbie was released. It’s free to get in, and you can enjoy the nostalgia of the displays and marvel at the star power of the Barbie company, as it has partnered with world-renowned designers like Vera Wang and created representations of actors and musicians like Beyoncé, Elvis, and Coco Chanel.

4. Lachine Canal National Historic Site

Stretching 13.5 kilometres from the Montreal Old Port to Lake Saint Louis is the Lachine Canal, a national historic site. It’s a scenic and entertaining place to spend a day. On the water, you’ll find canoeing and kayaking lessons, and you can always bring your paddleboard along for the day. Along the canal are walking and biking paths and plenty of seats to sit and rest. You’ll even find a spot to learn how to camp if you’re looking for a truly outdoorsy experience.

5. Canal Lounge

Along the Lachine Canal, you’ll find plenty of places to stop for a bite to eat or drink, including the Canal Lounge. The Canal Lounge is a canal boat repurposed into a bar. Though it is a boat, the Canal Lounge always remains docked, offering a cozy atmosphere, light snacks, drinks, and a scenic view of the canal and its surroundings. It’s a small space with limited capacity, so it’s unavailable for large groups; if you plan to visit, keep your group small.

6. Riverside

This indoor-outdoor club brought new life to a warehouse as a restaurant and bar space, complete with room for dancing the night away. The space is known for inviting terraces, fantastic staff, and enjoyable cocktails. Riverside gives you a taste of the Montreal nightlife scene—the one thing it’s missing is the thrill of a casino. Thankfully, websites like Bonus.ca have a great section on their site with online options you can play on the go.

By day, the space has plenty on offer, too. In a converted storage container, visitors will find the Café Malté. There’s also the Riverside food truck, which sells ice cream day and night.

7. Le Livart

Le Livart is a non-profit space dedicated to art in the form of an exhibition space, studio space, and art school all rolled into one. For art lovers, it’s an inviting place to get a taste of the Montreal art scene by seeing work created by local artists. Its current exhibit centres around the theme of care, which can be connected to many things in life, making for an intriguing art exhibit. The artists tackle the theme by exploring environmental care, community care, and self-care.

8. Bota Bota

Bota Bota is another boat repurposed for a different use. In this case, however, it isn’t a restaurant but a spa. The retreat is found in the Old Port area of Montreal, and it invites you to relax and unwind with restful spaces, water circuits, saunas, massages, and delicious meals. It’s also known as the spa-sur-l’eau, or spa-on-water; however, since this was coined, the spa has also grown to include land-based additions. The spa is large enough to accommodate overnight stays, making it a relaxing destination for couples, friends, and expectant mothers.

9. Notre Dame de Bon Secours Chapel

For those who love wandering through the historic streets of Old Montreal or who simply have a deep appreciation for beautiful architecture, walking through this building is a can’t-miss experience. Despite being built in 1771 and being the oldest chapel in the city, it’s one of the lesser-known Old Montreal sites. It has been nicknamed the Sailors Chapel for its location at the Old Port and its nautical nods throughout the interior, including scale ships suspended from the ceiling.

Conclusion

Even when you step off to the road less travelled in Montreal, you’ll find yourself charmed with the options for spending time with the people you love. Whether you opt to spend your day outdoors, indulge in the arts, or explore historic sites, you’ll enjoy the European-like lifestyle of this stunning city.